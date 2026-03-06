Israel pounds Beirut in expansion of war; Iran says 'some countries' have begun mediation efforts

BEIRUT: Israel pounded Beirut on Friday (Mar 6) after ordering an unprecedented evacuation of the entire southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital, a major expansion of the war against Iran it began a week ago alongside the United States.

Israel also launched a new wave of attacks on Iran, saying 50 of its warplanes had struck a bunker beneath the Tehran compound of slain Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, still being used by Iran's leadership after he was killed on the war's first day.

In one of the first signals since the war began of any possible diplomatic initiative to end it, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian posted on X: "Some countries have begun mediation efforts." He did not identify the countries or provide further details.

"Let's be clear: we are committed to lasting peace in the region, but we have not the slightest hesitation in defending the dignity and authority of our country. Mediation should address those who underestimated the Iranian people and ignited this conflict," he added.

Under Iran's system, the president is subordinate to the supreme leader, but Pezeshkian is now serving on a panel that has assumed Khamenei's duties.

In an apparent escalation of his own war aims, US President Donald Trump demanded the right to help choose Khamenei's successor.