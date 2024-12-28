Israel raids north Gaza hospital, ministry says staff out of contact

HUNDREDS ORDERED TO LEAVE NORTH GAZA HOSPITAL

Bursh said the army had ordered 350 people to leave Kamal Adwan for a nearby school sheltering displaced families. They included 75 patients, their companions, and 185 medical staff.



Abu El-Rish said soldiers were transferring patients and medical staff to the Indonesian Hospital, which had already been put out of action by heavy damage and had been evacuated by Israeli forces a day earlier.



Footage circulating on Palestinian and Arab media, which Reuters could not immediately verify, showed smoke rising from the area of Kamal Adwan.



Much of the area around the northern towns of Jabalia, Beit Hanoun and Beit Lahiya has been cleared of people and systematically razed, fuelling speculation that Israel intends to keep the area as a closed buffer zone after the fighting in Gaza ends.



Israel says its campaign is to prevent Hamas militants from regrouping but that it will retain full security control of Gaza after the war.