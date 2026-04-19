Israel says to use 'full force' in Lebanon despite truce if soldiers face threat

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said Sunday (Apr 19) that the military had been instructed to use "full force" in Lebanon - even during the ongoing ceasefire - should Israeli troops face any threat.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and I have instructed the IDF to act with full force, both on the ground and from the air, including during the ceasefire, in order to protect our soldiers in Lebanon from any threat," Katz said at a function in the occupied West Bank.

He said that the military had also been ordered to demolish any structure or roads that were "booby-trapped" and threatened soldiers.

The aim is "to remove the houses in the villages near the border that served in every respect as Hezbollah terror outposts and threatened Israeli communities", Katz added.

An Israeli soldier was killed in southern Lebanon on Friday - the day a 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon came into effect - when he entered a booby-trapped building, the military reported.

Katz has repeatedly said Israel would demolish houses along the border as part of efforts to establish a security zone in southern Lebanon.

On Saturday, Israeli forces carried out demolitions in the town of Bint Jbeil, the scene of intense fighting with Hezbollah prior to the recently agreed ceasefire.