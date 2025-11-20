Israel steps up strikes in south Lebanon, says it is targeting Hezbollah

BEIRUT: The Israeli military stepped up airstrikes in south Lebanon on Wednesday (Nov 19), killing at least one person as it pressed a campaign of near-daily attacks which it says is designed to block a military revival by Iran-backed Hezbollah in the border area.

Israel has accused Hezbollah of trying to rearm since a US-backed ceasefire its war with Hezbollah last year. The group says it has abided by requirements for it to end its military presence in the border region near Israel, and for the Lebanese army to deploy there.

On Wednesday, residents fled after Israel issued warnings on social media identifying buildings it planned to strike in four villages in the south, saying it was attacking Hezbollah military infrastructure.

Strikes on the villages - Deir Kifa, Chehour, Aainata and Tayr Filsay - sent thick plumes of smoke into the air.

Earlier in the day, one person was killed in an Israeli strike in the southern village of Al-Tiri, the Lebanese health ministry said. The Israeli military said it had killed a Hezbollah member who was working to "reestablish Hezbollah’s readiness in the area".