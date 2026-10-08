Israel strikes Gaza on Oct 7 anniversary, five dead: Officials

GAZA CITY: Israel carried out new strikes in Gaza on Wednesday (Oct 7) as it marked the third anniversary of the Oct 7 attacks by Hamas, with Palestinian officials reporting five people killed.

Loud bangs across the border in Gaza were audible from the site of the Nova music festival just as family members gathered at dawn to mourn the more than 300 revellers killed three years earlier.

In Gaza City, Al-Shifa hospital reported two people killed in an Israeli strike overnight.

Gaza's civil defence identified one of the dead as Mohamed Tamous and said he was a volunteer for the agency, which serves as an emergency rescue service under Hamas.

The Israeli military said it struck and killed "two Hamas terrorists who had exited Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip", adding that one had "planted explosives ... in the area of the Yellow Line with the intention of harming IDF troops".

The so-called Yellow Line demarcates the areas under Hamas and Israeli military control in the Gaza Strip.

The military identified one of those killed in the strike as Tamous, whom it said was a sniper in Hamas's military wing while simultaneously working for the civil defence agency.