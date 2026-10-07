Israel-Hamas war: 3 years on, Gaza peace remains elusive

Israel, meanwhile, maintains control over large parts of the Strip, and retains the ability to carry out military strikes.

Recent strikes included an attempt to kill Hamas’ top leader in Gaza last Saturday, while strikes on Tuesday killed at least two Palestinians.

Another unresolved issue is how Hamas’ disarmament would realistically work.

“To move forward with this proposal would effectively require … Hamas to stop existing as any kind of an entity or organised group. Whether they are willing to go that far remains to be seen,” said Benjamin Radd, political scientist and lecturer at the UCLA School of Law.

He added that the political future of Hamas remains uncertain.

“If Hamas demilitarises, can they still remain a political force? If they remain a political force, can they run for elections?” he asked.

“Can they have members sitting in a future parliament of some kind? All of these remain outstanding issues.”

Radd also pointed out a fundamental question on the Israeli side: Even if Hamas delivers on the demands, would Israel accept the creation of a Palestinian state of an autonomous Palestinian entity?

“(This) effectively (is) a red line both sides seem to have (that) they're not willing to move from,” he said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said there will be no Palestinian state while he remains in power.

Radd said Netanyahu’s position should also be viewed in the context of Israeli domestic politics.

“This is right now an electoral survival strategy for Netanyahu,” he said.

Israelis will head to the polls on Oct 27, with Netanyahu locked in a tight race for reelection.

“He is, I believe, staking these positions and establishing his views for the sole purpose of winning the right side of his political base, the side that is pushing for a more aggressive response,” Radd said.