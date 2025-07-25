Israel will let foreign countries drop aid into Gaza, Israel army radio says

DUBAI: Israel will allow foreign countries to parachute aid into Gaza starting on Friday (Jul 25), Israeli army radio quoted a military official as saying.

An Israeli military spokesperson did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment on the report.

The Gaza health ministry says more than 100 people have died from starvation in the Palestinian enclave since Israel cut off supplies to the territory in March.

Israel, which has been at war with the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza since October 2023, lifted that blockade in May but has restrictions in place that it says are needed to prevent aid from being diverted to militant groups.

In the first two weeks of July, the UN children's agency UNICEF treated 5,000 children facing acute malnutrition in Gaza.

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday Gaza was suffering man-made mass starvation caused by a blockade on aid into the enclave.