Israeli attacks in Gaza kill six people, including a girl, medics say

CAIRO: Israeli attacks killed at least six people in the Gaza Strip on Sunday (Jul 12), including a nine-year-old girl, Palestinian health officials said, as mediators held more talks to safeguard the US-brokered ceasefire.
Medics said Israeli gunfire directed at a tent encampment on the eastern side of the Al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza killed nine-year-old Tala Abu Matar. The Israeli military said it was not aware of the incident.
An air strike at a metal foundry in Gaza City's Sabra neighbourhood killed four people. Witnesses said the site was hit with three Israeli missiles.
The Israeli military said it had struck Hamas militants operating inside a weapons production facility, in what it described as a violation of the ceasefire by the group.
Separately, the military said that since Thursday, its forces had killed at least two Hamas fighters in northern Gaza who were planning attacks on its troops.
Later on Sunday, an Israeli strike at a tent encampment in the Mawasi area of Khan Younis, in the south, killed at least one person and wounded several others, including children, medics said. Israel's military did not immediately comment.
TALKS DEADLOCKED
The ceasefire agreed in October 2025 between Israel and Hamas halted major fighting in the enclave, but it has failed to stop Israeli attacks that have killed more than 1,000 Palestinians since it took effect. Four Israeli soldiers have been killed by militants in Gaza over the same period.
The latest violence comes as Hamas leaders visited Cairo for further talks over implementing the second phase of US President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan.
The discussions include Hamas' disarmament and Israeli army withdrawals, according to sources close to the talks, who added that there had not yet been a breakthrough.
Hamas says Israel's violations of the ceasefire are a key obstacle to implementing the second phase of Mr Trump's plan.
Nearly all of Gaza's 2 million people, most of whom have been displaced several times, now live on a tiny strip of land along the coast, mainly in makeshift tents or damaged buildings, under Hamas control.
Hamas-led fighters killed 1,200 people during their cross-border attack into Israel on Oct 7, 2023, according to Israeli tallies. Gaza's health ministry said more than 73,000 Palestinians have been killed in the territory since then.