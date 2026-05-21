Israeli minister sparks outcry over video of bound flotilla activists

ASHDOD: Israel's far-right national security minister posted a video on Wednesday (May 20) showing detained activists from a Gaza-bound flotilla kneeling with their hands tied and foreheads on the ground, sparking international condemnation.



The video, shared on X by firebrand minister Itamar Ben Gvir, was published after Israeli forces intercepted the flotilla's vessels at sea and began detaining hundreds of foreign activists at the southern port of Ashdod.



The video drew swift international uproar, while Ben Gvir himself was criticised by Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Gideon Saar.



Captioned "Welcome to Israel", the footage shows dozens of activists forced to kneel with their hands tied and foreheads on the ground. At some points, the the Israeli national anthem can he heard playing in the background.



The footage also shows Ben Gvir heckling and waving an Israeli flag amongst the detained activists.



France said it had summoned the Israeli ambassador over the "unacceptable actions" of Ben Gvir, while Madrid condemned the "monstrous" treatment of activists and said Israel's charge d'affaires had also been summoned in protest.



Ireland's Foreign Minister Helen McEntee said she was "appalled and shocked" by the video and demanded the immediate release of the activists, among whom is the sister of President Catherine Connolly.



Italy and Greece also individually slammed the treatment of the activists and called for their citizens' immediate release, with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni demanding an apology from Israel.



Turkey's foreign ministry said Ben Gvir had "once again openly demonstrated to the world the violent and barbaric mentality of the Netanyahu government".