Israeli planes strike Gaza City after Netanyahu orders 'powerful attacks'

JERUSALEM/CAIRO: Israeli planes launched strikes on Gaza City on Tuesday (Oct 28) after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused the militant group Hamas of violating a ceasefire in the Palestinian territory and ordered the military to carry out "powerful attacks".

The Israeli strikes targeted an area close to Shifa hospital, the largest operational hospital in northern Gaza, witnesses and Hamas media said. There was no word yet on any casualties.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the strikes, which were the latest violence in a fragile three-week-old ceasefire and which followed a statement by Netanyahu's office saying he had ordered immediate attacks.

The statement did not give a specific reason for the attacks but an Israeli military official said Hamas had violated the ceasefire by carrying out an attack against Israeli forces in an area of the enclave that is under Israeli control.

"This is yet another blatant violation of the ceasefire," the official said.

The US-backed ceasefire agreement went into effect on Oct 10, halting two years of war that was triggered by deadly Hamas-led attacks on Israel on Oct 7, 2023 and that has devastated the narrow coastal strip.

Both sides have accused each other of violations.

On Saturday, Israel said its forces carried out a "targeted strike" on a person in central Gaza who was planning to attack Israeli troops.