Israeli PM says ordered military to 'further expand' security zone in Lebanon
Netanyahu said that Hezbollah still retained "residual capabilities" to fire rockets at Israel, but the group had been severely hit by Israeli forces.
JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday (Mar 29) he had instructed the military to further expand the existing security buffer zone in southern Lebanon, vowing to fundamentally change the security situation there.
Netanyahu said in a video statement: "This is intended to definitively neutralise the threat of invasion (by Hezbollah militants) and to keep anti-tank missile fire away from the border."
He said the decision aimed to strengthen Israel's security posture along the northern frontier, amid ongoing tensions along Israel's northern border, where cross-border hostilities have raised fears of a broader regional escalation.
Netanyahu said that Hezbollah still retained "residual capabilities" to fire rockets at Israel, but the group had been severely hit by Israeli forces.
"Iran is no longer the same Iran, Hezbollah is no longer the same Hezbollah, and Hamas is no longer the same Hamas," he said.
"These are no longer terrorist armies threatening our existence - they are defeated enemies, fighting for their own survival."
"We are determined, we are fighting, and with God's help - we are winning," Netanyahu said.