Israeli PM says ordered military to 'further expand' security zone in Lebanon

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday (Mar 29) he had instructed the military to further expand the existing security buffer zone in southern Lebanon, vowing to fundamentally change the security situation there.

Netanyahu said in a video statement: "This is intended to definitively neutralise the threat of invasion (by Hezbollah militants) and to keep anti-tank missile fire away from the border."

He said the decision aimed to strengthen Israel's security posture along the northern frontier, amid ongoing tensions along Israel's northern border, where cross-border hostilities have raised fears of a broader regional escalation.