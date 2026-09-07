Israel's Netanyahu orders West Bank settler outposts to be removed, sources say

TEL AVIV: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered unauthorised settler outposts in the West Bank to be dismantled, two people familiar with the matter said on Sunday (Sep 6), amid pressure from the US to crack down on settler attacks on Palestinians.

The order applies to outposts established by settlers without official authorisation from the Israeli state, the sources said. Outposts typically consist of prefabricated caravans and house a small number of settlers. The state has from time to time demolished such structures and also formally recognized others, allowing them to access government funding.

It was not immediately clear when the operation would begin.

UN bodies and most governments deem all Israeli settlements illegal under international law and consider the West Bank to be occupied territory under military control. Israel argues the territory is disputed, not occupied.