Jakarta bans cat and dog meat to curb rabies risk

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s capital Jakarta has banned the sale and consumption of dog, cat and bat meat to curb the spread of rabies, the city’s governor said on Tuesday (Nov 25), marking a major victory for animal-rights advocates.

Governor Pramono Anung said he had signed the regulation on Monday, following a pledge made last month, and that it bans the sale of “rabies-transmitting animals” for food. A six-month grace period will apply before enforcement begins, according to a document seen by AFP.

Violations could result in sanctions ranging from written warnings to business-licence revocation. The ban applies to live animals, meat and all raw or processed products, and prohibits any activities involving these species for food purposes.