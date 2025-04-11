Japan, US stocks drop on lingering tariff worries, a day after relief rally

Major stock indexes and the US dollar dropped on Thursday (Apr 10), with the S&P 500 ending down more than 3 per cent as investors remained skittish, a day after US President Donald Trump's move to temporarily lower tariffs on many countries caused a massive relief rally.

Japan's key Nikkei index of shares fell sharply on Friday amid the continuing tariff concerns. The Nikkei 225 was off 5 per cent in early trade, having soared 9.1 per cent on Thursday after Trump paused many tariffs for 90 days.

As of 0012 GMT, the Nikkei was down 5.1 per cent at 32,855.56. The broader Topix slipped 4.7 per cent to 2,419.32.

Among other Asian markets, Singapore's key Straits Times Index also fell 3.12 per cent in early trade as of 9.07am local time to 3,466.21, and South Korea's KOSPI index fell 2 per cent.

Investors fled to safe havens, with gold prices jumping nearly 3 per cent to an all-time high and the dollar hitting a 10-year low against the Swiss franc.

Most US Treasury prices were slightly higher, with another strong bond auction on Thursday helping to ease demand concerns amid the tariff-related market volatility. Treasuries had sold off sharply earlier this week.

Much uncertainty remains on the tariff front and about the trade war's potential economic fallout.

Trump on Wednesday also said he would raise the tariff on Chinese imports, and the White House said a 10 per cent blanket duty on almost all US imports will remain in effect. US tariffs on China now total 145 per cent after the latest hike, the White House told CNBC on Thursday.

"The realisation is that while we got some good news yesterday, we still have to live in a world where there's new uncertainty," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B Riley Wealth in New York.

The stock declines came despite US data showing consumer prices unexpectedly fell in March.

Amid the head-spinning changes in the market and news on tariffs, investors also are gearing up for the start of quarterly US earnings, with results from some of the biggest US banks including JPMorgan Chase due on Friday.