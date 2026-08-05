Jetstar to charge for carry-on bags in overhead lockers

SYDNEY: Jetstar, the budget arm of Australia's national carrier Qantas, will require passengers who want to store carry-on bags in overhead lockers to pay extra from February, as the airline overhauls its cabin baggage policy.

The carrier will allow one bag that can fit under the seats, such as a backpack, handbag, or laptop bag for no extra cost, but a larger bag could cost between A$25 (US$16) and A$52 per flight depending on the route, according to examples provided by the airline.

The move brings Jetstar's carry-on baggage policy closer to systems used by several low-cost airlines globally, which charge passengers for access to overhead locker space while including a smaller under-seat bag in the base fare.

Passengers requiring additional carry-on luggage will be able to pre-purchase Priority Carry-on, which includes a larger overhead locker bag and early boarding access and removes the previous 7kg weight limit.

Fees for baggage, excess luggage, seat selection and priority boarding account for a growing share of revenue for low-cost airlines. The charges have drawn criticism from some consumer groups, which argue that advertised base fares do not always reflect the full cost of travel.

The airline said the shake-up followed extensive customer and crew research that found bag weigh-ins at the gate and competition for overhead locker space were among the most stressful parts of the airport experience.

“By giving customers an underseat bag with the option to add Priority Carry-on, we can make better use of overhead locker space, streamline boarding and help more flights depart on time," said Jetstar CEO Stephanie Tully in a statement on Wednesday (Aug 5).

"You only pay for what you need — travelling with less means paying less, and you can always add more if you need," she added.

The new cabin baggage policy applies to all Jetstar Airways flights departing from Feb 2 next year.

Customers with existing bookings after that date will be upgraded to include Priority Carry-on at no cost. Carry-on changes will not apply to flights operated by Jetstar Japan.