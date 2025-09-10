90% of Jetstar Asia pilots and cabin crew secure jobs or interviews after airline's July closure: NTUC

SINGAPORE: Most pilots and cabin crew who lost their jobs after Singapore-based Jetstar Asia ceased operations about six weeks ago have secured jobs or interviews, labour chief Ng Chee Meng said.

The airline’s closure, which was announced in June, resulted in more than 500 employees in Singapore being laid off.

The National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) said after the announcement that it was committed to supporting those laid off.

This included organising a three-day job matching exercise in June at Jetstar Asia’s premises, which involved more than 450 job roles across 1,400 job vacancies.

In an update on the laid-off employees’ situation, Mr Ng, the NTUC secretary-general, said on Wednesday (Sep 10) that 90 per cent of the affected pilots and cabin crew had secured interviews or jobs with companies such as the Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group and Marina Bay Sands.

In a Facebook post, Mr Ng also said he met recently with former Jetstar Asia employees - pilots, cabin crew, and corporate staff - who had just transitioned to SIA Group's budget carrier Scoot.

“They told me their experiences were a blend of anxiety and joy, particularly for one new father welcoming his second child while facing the challenges of Jetstar's closure,” he said.

"As mid-career workers, they also voiced concerns about adapting to new technologies and fitting into a new company culture."

NTUC said in June that the SIA Group, including Scoot, was primarily supporting the recruitment efforts for Jetstar Asia’s pilots and cabin crew.

Other employers involved in the June job matching exercise included Airbus Singapore and Satair, Changi Airport Group, SATS, SIA Engineering Company, SMRT and the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore.



CNA asked NTUC about the employment situation of Jetstar Asia’s corporate staff and how many of its pilots and cabin crew have secured jobs, but the labour movement declined to comment.