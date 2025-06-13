Jetstar Asia closure ‘disappointing’ but airline has offered strong support, staff say

SINGAPORE: The closure of low-cost airline Jetstar Asia has come as a shock to employees who did not expect such an "extreme" measure.

But staff interviewed by CNA late on Thursday (Jun 12) praised the company for the support extended thus far, from severance packages to help with finding new jobs.

More than 500 people based in Singapore will be laid off as a result of the airline ceasing operations on Jul 31.

Jetstar Asia staff said they were first informed through a company-wide email at about 7am on Wednesday, slightly ahead of the public announcement.

A pilot who has been with Jetstar Asia for under a year said "it was quite sudden” and "there was no real clue" that something like this would happen.

“We did hear that the company wasn’t making much money per se, but at most we expected no increment or no bonuses, which we would’ve just sucked it up and lived with it,” said the pilot, who declined to be named.