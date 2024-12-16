Harris and Biden urge Democrats to fight on in rare joint appearance

WASHINGTON: United States President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris made a rare post-election joint appearance on Sunday (Dec 15) to thank donors who raised more than US$2 billion during the unsuccessful 2024 election cycle, and to urge Democrats to keep fighting for their values.

KEY QUOTES

"Our spirit is not defeated. We are not defeated ... We are strong, we are clear about why we are in this," Harris told guests at a holiday party hosted by the Democratic National Committee.