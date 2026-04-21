Tim Cook to step down as Apple CEO in September; company veteran John Ternus to take over

SAN FRANCISCO: Apple on Monday (Apr 20) announced that Tim Cook will step down as the tech giant's chief executive officer in September, handing the top job to company veteran John Ternus.

The announcement answers long-simmering questions about a successor for 65-year-old Cook, who said he will become executive chairman of the board when he cedes Apple's CEO position.

"It has been the greatest privilege of my life to be the CEO of Apple and to have been trusted to lead such an extraordinary company," Cook said in a statement.

Cook joined Apple in 1998, rising through the ranks and helping drive its success as chief operating officer, coordinating the iPhone maker's complex supply chain.

He became chief executive in 2011 after Apple's iconic co-founder and leader Steve Jobs left due to health issues.

Cook was recruited by Jobs from Compaq at a time when that firm was riding high on the 1990s PC boom and Jobs was working to rescue Apple from the brink of insolvency.

He is credited with expanding Apple's product line and ramping up the company's value to about US$4 trillion based on the value of its shares.

While Cook made his early reputation at Apple by building out its sprawling supply chain in China, over the years, he became a celebrity CEO in his own right.

He was the first Fortune 500 CEO to come out as gay in 2014 and took public stances on issues such as workplace diversity and corporate sustainability.

Cook, who presented a custom golden plaque to United States President Donald Trump, will continue to engage with policymakers, Apple said.

"Tim's unprecedented and outstanding leadership has transformed Apple into the world's best company," outgoing chairman of the board Arthur Levinson said in the statement.

"His integrity and values are infused into everything Apple does."

Levinson currently holds the board chairmanship in a non-executive role. He will become the board's lead independent director.