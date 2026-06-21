UK PM Starmer expected to resign on Monday and set out orderly exit, Observer reports

LONDON: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is expected to resign on Monday (June 22) and set out a timetable for his departure, the Observer newspaper reported on Saturday.

The newspaper said Starmer had concluded that his position was no longer tenable after speaking to cabinet ministers, advisers, donors and trade union leaders.

The report said Starmer was discussing the matter with his wife at his Chequers country residence before making a final decision, but that senior Labour figures expected a clear statement on his future as early as Monday.

Starmer renewed his vow Friday to fight any challenge to his Labour Party leadership, after his rival carved a path to Downing Street by winning a key by-election.

"If there is a contest, then yes I will run, I will stand. I've said repeatedly, I'm not going to walk away from that," he told reporters in London after Andy Burnham was elected an MP in a northwest English constituency.