King Charles warns AI leaders of 'existential dangers'

CHARLES CALLS FOR CONTROLS "BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE"

Charles said artificial intelligence had the potential to improve and save lives, particularly in life sciences and medicine.

But its creators were increasingly warning that it could develop darker capacities, "perhaps even to take life", he said.

"There seems urgency in adequately considering the existential dangers of such technologies falling into the wrong hands, and being used in potentially catastrophic ways," he told leaders at his Dumfries House estate.

"Surely we need sufficient means of control before it is all too late?"

The guests included Nvidia founder and chief executive Jensen Huang, Google DeepMind founder and chairman Demis Hassabis, OpenAI Chief Financial Officer Sarah Friar, Anthropic's Chief Global Affairs Officer Tino Cuéllar and British Minister ​for Artificial Intelligence Kanishka Narayan.

Paolo Benanti, an adviser to the pope who has urged governments to slow AI development, also attended.

The debate over AI was rekindled when two Anthropic researchers warned that its rapid advances could lead to human extinction in the not-too-distant future.

AI firms have also reported their models escaping their testing constraints to hack into outside networks.