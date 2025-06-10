Korean Americans criticise Donald Trump Jr for 'reckless' social media post

SEOUL: An association of Korean Americans in Los Angeles has criticised Donald Trump Jr, the son of the United States president, for "reckless" comments on social media and urged him not to exploit a riot that devastated their community 33 years ago.

The Korean American Federation of Los Angeles also said an operation by the US administration to round up suspected undocumented immigrants lacked "due legal procedures".

Donald Trump Jr posted a photograph of a man with a rifle on a rooftop on X with a message: "Make Rooftop Koreans Great Again!" referring to actions by the Korean American community during the 1992 race riots in Los Angeles.

The federation, in separate statements, expressed concern over the developments in Los Angeles over the last week and said their businesses were seriously affected by the crackdown and arrests.

"While the unrest has not yet subsided, Donald Trump Jr ... showed the recklessness of posting a post on X on Sunday (Jun 8) mocking the current unrest by mentioning the 'Rooftop Korean' from the LA riots 33 years ago," it said in a statement on Monday, Los Angeles time.

"As the eldest son of the current president and an influencer with approximately 15 million followers, his actions could pose a huge risk in these icy times, and we strongly urge the past trauma of the Korean people be never, ever exploited for any purpose."