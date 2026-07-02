At least 5 people killed in fire in Antwerp apartment tower, Belgian police say

ANTWERP, Belgium: At least 5 people were killed in a fire in a 10-storey apartment tower in the Belgian city of Antwerp on Wednesday (Jul 1), police said.

Police spokesperson Kim Bastiaens said it was still too early to give a figure for the number of injured, or determine the cause of the fire.

Local media had previously reported six deaths, citing police, but that figure was later revised down.

Reuters saw rescuers lowering residents from the side of the building by rope. Survivors described being trapped inside until police and firefighters arrived shortly after the blaze started in the morning.