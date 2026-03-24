Israel strikes south Beirut, says captured Hezbollah members

STRIKE NEAR BEIRUT

The Israeli strike on Hazmieh killed at least one person, according to Lebanon's health ministry.



The upmarket area, overlooking Beirut and adjacent to the presidential palace, houses diplomatic missions, government offices and luxurious residential buildings.



The Israeli military said it had "struck an IRGC Quds Force terrorist in Beirut", referring to the foreign operations arm of Iran's Revolutionary Guards.



Mayor Jean Asmar told journalists at the scene that the strike targeted a room inside an apartment rented by a displaced family.



Asmar said the attack forced the municipality to take new measures in regards to hosting people displaced by the war, "so that this incident is not repeated".



Israel had previously struck the area on March 5, though it was not clear who the target was. It said another strike in central Beirut days later killed five people, including three Quds Force commanders.



Iran accused Israel of killing four of its diplomats in that attack.



Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam on Sunday told the Al Hadath network that Iran's Revolutionary Guards were "unfortunately... managing the military operation in Lebanon".