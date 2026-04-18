Lebanon president says working on 'permanent agreements' after Israel truce

"NO CONCESSION"

The president thanked "all those who contributed to achieving the ceasefire", including Saudi Arabia and Trump, who announced the truce on Thursday.



Trump later said he expected Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to visit the White House "over the next four or five days".



The ceasefire came days after Lebanon and Israel's ambassadors to the US held a meeting in Washington, the first direct meeting between the two countries in decades, as they have technically been at war since 1948.



Negotiations with Israel is a divisive topic in Lebanon, with some seeing it as a way to end decades of recurring conflicts, while others including Hezbollah and its supporters reject it.



Direct talks with Israel were "not a sign of weakness nor a concession ... negotiations do not mean, and will never mean, giving up any right, conceding any principle, or compromising the sovereignty of this nation," Aoun added in his speech.



On May 17, 1983, Lebanon and Israel signed an agreement on the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanon after four-and-a-half months of direct talks with US participation.



The deal was scrapped less than a year later, in March 1984, under pressure from Syria and its allies in Lebanon.



After the 2024 war, Lebanese and Israeli civilian representatives met within the framework of a ceasefire monitoring committee.



The two sides also concluded an agreement in 2022 to demarcate their maritime border, brokered by Washington without direct communication.



"I hereby affirm ... that there will be no agreement that infringes upon our national rights," Aoun said.



"Our goal is clear: to stop the Israeli aggression against our land and our people, to achieve Israeli withdrawal, to extend the authority of the state over all its territory by its own forces exclusively, and to ensure the return of the prisoners and the return of our people to their homes and villages."