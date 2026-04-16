Trump says Lebanon and Israel have reached 10-day ceasefire

BEIRUT: US President Donald Trump said on Thursday (Apr 16) that Israel and Lebanon had agreed to begin a 10-day ceasefire at 5pm EST (Friday, 5am, Singapore time), signalling a pause in Israel's conflict with Iran-backed Hezbollah that has raged in parallel to the war with Iran.

Trump's statement, posted on Truth Social, did not specify which day the ceasefire would begin but a US official said it would start on Thursday.

Pakistan had earlier said that peace in Lebanon was essential for talks it is mediating to end the war between the United States and Iran.

Senior Hezbollah lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah told Reuters the group had been informed by Iran's ambassador to Lebanon that a one-week ceasefire could begin on Thursday evening.

Asked if Hezbollah would commit to the truce, Fadlallah said everything was tied to Israel's commitment to halt all forms of hostilities, and credited Iran's diplomatic efforts for the possible ceasefire.

Trump said he had held excellent conversations with both Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

An Israeli cabinet source said Netanyahu's security cabinet had convened for an urgent discussion on the Lebanon ceasefire.