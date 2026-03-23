Leftists win mayoral elections in Paris and Marseille

PARIS: France's two top cities look set to remain under leftist control after mayoral elections, pollsters predicted on Sunday (Mar 22), with the Socialists extending their quarter-century rule in Paris and the far-right losing in the second city of Marseille.

Most of France's almost 35,000 villages, towns and boroughs elected municipal leaders in a first round last weekend, but the races went to run-offs in about 1,500 communes, including bigger urban centres.

The local ballots are being closely watched to gauge the mood on the ground and potential party alliances before the election of a successor to centrist President Emmanuel Macron next year, with the far-right scenting its best chance yet at seizing power.

In Paris, Emmanuel Gregoire - a 48-year-old former deputy of outgoing Socialist mayor Anne Hidalgo - beat right-wing ex-minister Rachida Dati, aged 60.

Former justice and culture minister Dati, a protegee of now-convicted ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy, had hoped to seize Paris for the right and become its second female mayor in a row.

"Paris has decided to stay true to its history," Gregoire told a cheering crowd.

In Marseille, the leftist incumbent, Benoit Payan, was comfortably re-elected, beating far-right candidate Franck Allisio, according to projections from several pollsters.