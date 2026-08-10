Lionel Messi bids farewell to father who guided his glittering career

BUENOS AIRES: Argentina football icon Lionel Messi bid farewell Sunday (Aug 9) to his father Jorge Messi, the global star's emotional anchor and agent since childhood who passed away following a battle with cancer aged 68.



The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner touched down on a private flight from Miami late on Saturday with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and their children.



A private ceremony with close family and a few Argentina teammates took place at a cemetery in the town of Perez, adjacent to Rosario, later Sunday.



The gates of the town's El Prado cemetery displayed handwritten messages from fans - "Stay strong, Leo, we love you" and "Stay strong, Messi family" - alongside a large floral wreath.



Messi's teammates rallied around their captain following the announcement that Jorge Messi had passed away late Friday at a clinic in Rosario.



"It will surely do him good for us to be there," Boca Juniors midfielder Leandro Paredes told journalists after his team's match on Saturday.

"I need to speak with a few of my teammates to see if we go now or sometime tomorrow."



According to media reports midfielder Rodrigo de Paul - a close friend of Messi and his Inter Miami teammate - travelled to Argentina.

After scoring a goal in a 2-1 defeat to Monterrey in Miami on Saturday, De Paul paid tribute by taking off his shirt to reveal Messi's number 10 jersey.