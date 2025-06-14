US Marines make first detention in Los Angeles as more protests expected

LOS ANGELES: United States Marines deployed to Los Angeles made their first detention of a civilian on Friday (Jun 13), part of a rare use of military force to support domestic police and coming ahead of national protests over President Donald Trump's military parade in Washington.

The detention of the man, a US Army veteran and an immigrant who obtained US citizenship, punctuated a series of highly unusual events that have appealed to Trump supporters but outraged other Americans who are demonstrating discontent in the streets.

Trump ordered the Marines to Los Angeles in response to street protests over immigration raids, joining National Guard forces already deployed to the city over the objection of California's governor.

Trump said troops were necessary to quell the protests - a contention that state and local officials dispute.

About 1,800 protests are scheduled across the US on Saturday in opposition to the Washington military parade that marks the 250th anniversary of the US Army and coincides with Trump's 79th birthday.

Both the military parade and domestic use of active duty troops are uncommon for the United States, as was the military detention of a US citizen on American soil. It was also unusual when federal agents forcibly removed and handcuffed a US senator on Thursday as he interrupted a press conference by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Trump has thrived politically on unconventional tactics. But Democratic opponents are starting to push back. Fifteen protests are expected in Los Angeles alone, Mayor Karen Bass said, urging people to remain peaceful.

"We are here today because the raids have caused fear and panic," Bass said, joined by two dozen elected officials to oppose the raids and military presence. "Can the federal government come in and seize power from a state and from a local jurisdiction? How much will the American people put up with?"

About 200 Marines were assigned to protect the Wilshire Federal Building in Los Angeles, part of a battalion of 700 Marines sent to support the National Guard, said Army Major General Scott Sherman, who is in command of both the National Guard and Marine forces.

The Marines and National Guard deployed in Los Angeles are assigned to protect federal property and personnel and may temporarily detain people, but they are required to turn them over to civilian law enforcement for any formal arrest.