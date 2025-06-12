Troops in Los Angeles can detain individuals, military official says, as protests spread

LOS ANGELES: United States troops deployed in Los Angeles are authorised to detain people until police can arrest them, their commanding officer said on Wednesday (Jun 11), as hundreds of Marines prepared to move into a city rocked by protests over President Donald Trump's immigration raids.

On Wednesday, Los Angeles endured a sixth day of protests that have been largely peaceful but occasionally punctuated by violence. The protests have spread to other US cities, and hundreds of nationwide demonstrations are planned for Saturday.

Trump's decision to dispatch troops to Los Angeles over the objections of California Governor Gavin Newsom has sparked a national debate about the use of the military on US soil. Newsom's administration has sued the US government over the deployment.

The Marines and National Guard could be deployed to protect federal personnel and property during immigration raids or related protests, officials have said.

Trump is carrying out a campaign promise to deport immigrants, employing forceful tactics consistent with the norm-breaking political style that got him elected twice.

Democrats condemn these tactics as authoritarian, arguing they undermine democratic traditions.

"If I didn't act quickly on that, Los Angeles would be burning to the ground right now," said Trump at an event at the John F Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

US Army Major General Scott Sherman, who commands the deployed troops, told reporters that the 700 Marines and 4,000 National Guard troops cannot make arrests but could briefly detain people.

"They do not do any arrests. They're strictly there to detain to wait for law enforcement to come and handle those demonstrators," Sherman said.