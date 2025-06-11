Trump tells soldiers Los Angeles protests are national security risk

FORT BRAGG, North Carolina: United States President Donald Trump used a speech honouring soldiers on Tuesday (Jun 10) to defend his decision to deploy troops to Los Angeles in a confrontation over his immigration policy.

"Generations of army heroes did not shed their blood on distant shores only to watch our country be destroyed by invasion and third-world lawlessness," Trump told soldiers at Fort Bragg in North Carolina.

"What you're witnessing in California is a full-blown assault on peace, on public order and on national sovereignty, carried out by rioters bearing foreign flags," Trump added.

Trump's visit to Fort Bragg, home to some 50,000 active-duty soldiers, followed his move to deploy 700 Marines and 4,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles in an escalating response to street protests over his immigration policies.

The Republican president said the military deployment was needed to protect federal property and personnel. California's Democratic-led government has said the move is an abuse of power and an unnecessary provocation.

"Not only are these service members defending the honest citizens of California, they're also defending our republic itself," Trump said. "They are heroes."

Street demonstrations in Southern California have been underway since last Friday, when activists clashed with sheriff's deputies.