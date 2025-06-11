‘House of Cards played it too safe’: Chinese media and netizens mock Los Angeles protests

BEIJING: Chinese state media have seized on the ongoing protests in Los Angeles to take aim at the United States, framing the unrest as a reflection of mounting political division and governance shortcomings.

Chinese netizens have also chimed in as footage of the at-times violent demonstrations trends online, with some describing the scenes of protesters clashing with armed police officers amid clouds of tear gas as akin to those seen in Hollywood blockbusters.

Protests have rocked Los Angeles, the second largest city in the US, since last Friday (Jun 6) as federal agents face off against hundreds of demonstrators following immigration raids.

US President Donald Trump has ordered the deployment of 4,000 National Guard troops and also sent in Marines to quell the protests, sparking a national debate on the use of military on American soil and pitting the Republican president against California's Democrat governor, Gavin Newsom.

Protests have also spread beyond Los Angeles to other US cities, including New York, Atlanta and Chicago, where demonstrators shouted at and scuffled with officers.

CHINESE STATE MEDIA WEIGH IN

Chinese state media have weighed in on the unrest.

The likes of CCTV, Xinhua and Beijing Daily have cast the turmoil in stark relief while also portraying it as laying bare a widening rift between the two major US political parties, the Democrats and the Republicans.

“Looking back now, the writers of House of Cards played it too safe,” goes the opening paragraph of a commentary by the state-backed Beijing Youth Daily newspaper on Tuesday, referring to the popular US political thriller TV series about a power-hungry congressman scheming to climb the political ladder.