Macron says France, allies preparing 'defensive' mission to reopen Strait of Hormuz

The French leader said an attack on Cyprus was an attack on all of Europe.



"When Cyprus is attacked, it is Europe that is attacked," he said.



"We will not accept that the slightest piece of European territory, like Cyprus, be exposed to danger," added Mitsotakis.



The drone attack in Cyprus led to France's deployment of the Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier to the Mediterranean, as well as a frigate and air defence units to the island.



Paris has insisted its stance in the region is "strictly defensive".