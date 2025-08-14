Macron says only Zelenskyy can negotiate Ukraine territory deal

"The second point on which things were very clear, as expressed by President Trump, is that territories belonging to Ukraine cannot be negotiated and will only be negotiated by the Ukrainian president," Macron said.



"There are currently no serious territorial exchange schemes on the table."



German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Trump would prioritise reaching a ceasefire on Friday, adding that there was no question of legally recognising Russia's territorial holdings.



Zelenskyy said there should be a three-way meeting between himself, Putin and Trump.



Merz said Ukraine was prepared to negotiate on territorial issues, but "legal recognition of Russian occupation is not up for debate".



"If the United States of America now works towards a peace in Ukraine that safeguards European and Ukrainian interests, he can count on our full support in this endeavour," Merz said at a joint press conference with Zelenskyy.