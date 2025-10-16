Madagascar coup leader to be sworn in as president as African Union suspends country

NAIROBI: Madagascar’s new military ruler, Colonel Michael Randrianirina, said on Wednesday (Oct 15) that he would soon be sworn in as president, shortly after the African Union (AU) announced the island nation’s immediate suspension following a coup that ousted President Andry Rajoelina.

Rajoelina, who fled abroad over the weekend, was impeached by lawmakers but has refused to recognise the military takeover, condemning it as unconstitutional. His removal follows weeks of Gen Z-led protests and defections from the security forces demanding his resignation.

Randrianirina, speaking at a press briefing in Antananarivo, confirmed the army had taken control of state institutions except for the National Assembly.

“We will be sworn in soon,” he said. “We took responsibility yesterday.”

Two sources close to the colonel told Reuters he was expected to take the oath of office within days, after the High Constitutional Court invited him to assume the presidency.

AFRICAN UNION SUSPENDS MADAGASCAR

An AU spokesperson confirmed to Reuters that Madagascar had been suspended from the 55-member bloc with immediate effect in response to the coup. Suspension carries significant political weight and could isolate the new leadership internationally.

At a meeting earlier on Wednesday, AU Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf said the organisation’s decision reflected its stance against unconstitutional power grabs.

“The rule of law must prevail over the rule of force,” Youssouf said. “Our approach is grounded in law and dialogue.”

Randrianirina said a military-led committee would govern alongside a transitional administration for up to two years before new elections are held.