Madagascar coup leader to be sworn in as president as African Union suspends country

NAIROBI: Madagascar’s new military ruler, Colonel Michael Randrianirina, said on Wednesday (Oct 15) that he would soon be sworn in as president, shortly after the African Union (AU) announced the island nation’s immediate suspension following a coup that ousted President Andry Rajoelina.
Rajoelina, who fled abroad over the weekend, was impeached by lawmakers but has refused to recognise the military takeover, condemning it as unconstitutional. His removal follows weeks of Gen Z-led protests and defections from the security forces demanding his resignation.
Randrianirina, speaking at a press briefing in Antananarivo, confirmed the army had taken control of state institutions except for the National Assembly.
“We will be sworn in soon,” he said. “We took responsibility yesterday.”
Two sources close to the colonel told Reuters he was expected to take the oath of office within days, after the High Constitutional Court invited him to assume the presidency.
AFRICAN UNION SUSPENDS MADAGASCAR
An AU spokesperson confirmed to Reuters that Madagascar had been suspended from the 55-member bloc with immediate effect in response to the coup. Suspension carries significant political weight and could isolate the new leadership internationally.
At a meeting earlier on Wednesday, AU Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf said the organisation’s decision reflected its stance against unconstitutional power grabs.
“The rule of law must prevail over the rule of force,” Youssouf said. “Our approach is grounded in law and dialogue.”
Randrianirina said a military-led committee would govern alongside a transitional administration for up to two years before new elections are held.
RIFT BETWEEN FORMER ALLIES
Randrianirina previously commanded the elite CAPSAT army unit, which helped bring Rajoelina to power in a 2009 coup. But the commander broke ranks with the president last week, urging soldiers not to fire on demonstrators.
Rajoelina, 51, fled Madagascar aboard a French military aircraft on Sunday, citing threats to his life. Three diplomatic and opposition sources told Reuters he is believed to be in Dubai.
The former DJ-turned-politician rose to prominence in 2009 after leading youth protests that toppled the government, becoming the world’s youngest head of state at 34. However, his promises to tackle corruption and improve living standards went largely unfulfilled.
ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL CRISIS
Madagascar, with a population of about 30 million and three-quarters of whom live in poverty, has long struggled with political instability and economic decline. The World Bank estimates that between independence in 1960 and 2020, GDP per capita fell by 45 per cent.
Alongside the CAPSAT unit, the gendarmerie and national police have also turned against Rajoelina, further consolidating Randrianirina’s control over the Indian Ocean nation.