Madagascar's National Assembly votes to impeach president

ANTANANARIVO: Madagascar's lower house of parliament voted on Tuesday (Oct 14) to impeach President Andry Rajoelina, who has fled abroad after a standoff with youth-led protesters and the military.

The National Assembly decision, by 130 yes votes to one blank ballot, came hours after the 51-year-old leader sought to dissolve the National Assembly by decree, deepening the Indian Ocean island's political crisis.

Despite flying out on a French military jet, Rajoelina is refusing to step down in defiance of weeks of Gen Z protests demanding his resignation and widespread defections in the army.

The presidency said the assembly meeting was unconstitutional and thus any resolution "null and void".

Rajoelina has said he has moved to a safe place because of threats to his life. An opposition official, a military source and a foreign diplomat told Reuters he had fled the country on Sunday aboard a French military plane.

In a post on X, Rajoelina said the decision to dissolve the national assembly, paving the way for an election in 60 days at the earliest, was "necessary to restore order" in Madagascar.

"The people must be heard once again. It's time for the youth," he said.

However, the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly disputed it.

"This decree is not legally valid ... the president of the National Assembly says he was not consulted," said Siteny Randrianasoloniaiko, who is also the assembly vice president.

ESCALATING DEMONSTRATIONS

Demonstrations erupted in the country on Sep 25 over water and power shortages and quickly escalated into an uprising over broader grievances, including corruption, bad governance and a lack of basic services.

The anger mirrored recent protests against ruling elites elsewhere, including Nepal and Morocco.

On Tuesday, at Antananarivo’s 13 May Square, along the main drag lined with palm trees and French colonial buildings, thousands of protesters danced, marched, sang songs and waved banners denouncing Rajoelina as a French stooge because of his dual citizenship and support from Madagascar's former coloniser.

Many were waving Malagasy flags and the signature Gen Z protest banner of a skull and crossbones from the Japanese "One Piece" anime series.