Madagascar's president has left the country after Gen Z protests: Officials

ANTANANARIVO: Madagascar's president has fled the African nation, the head of the opposition and other officials said on Monday (Oct 13), the second time that young protesters have toppled a government in weeks of worldwide Gen Z unrest.

Siteny Randrianasoloniaiko, leader of the opposition in parliament, told Reuters that President Andry Rajoelina left Madagascar on Sunday after units of the army defected and joined the protesters.

"We called the staff of the presidency and they confirmed that he left the country," he said, adding that Rajoelina's current whereabouts were unknown.

The president's office, which had earlier said Rajoelina would address the nation at 7pm (Tuesday, 12am, Singapore time) on Monday, did not reply to requests for comment.

PRESIDENT LEFT ON FRENCH MILITARY PLANE

A military source told Reuters that Rajoelina flew out of the country on a French military aircraft on Sunday. French radio RFI said he had struck a deal with President Emmanuel Macron.

The source said that a French Army Casa aircraft landed in Madagascar's Sainte Marie airport on Sunday.

"Five minutes later, a helicopter arrived and transferred its passenger into the Casa," the source said, adding that Rajoelina was the passenger.

Demonstrations had erupted in the former French colony on Sep 25 over water and power shortages but quickly escalated into an uprising over broader grievances, including corruption, bad governance and lack of basic services.

The anger mirrors recent protests against ruling elites in countries including Nepal, where the prime minister was forced to resign last month, and Morocco.