Madagascar protesters undeterred despite sacking of government

ANTANANARIVO: Protesters in Madagascar gathered for new demonstrations on Tuesday (Sep 30), a day after President Andry Rajoelina sacked his government in a bid to quell days of unrest that has left 22 people dead, according to the UN.

Inspired by "Gen Z" protests in Indonesia and Nepal, the youth-led movement has taken aim at ingrained misgovernance, fuelled by anger over repeated water and power cuts across the poor Indian Ocean nation.

Rajoelina Monday fired his entire government, apologised for his ministers' inaction and vowed to find a solution to the country's problems.

But it was not enough to put paid to protests, with the organisers calling for a fresh rally in the capital on Tuesday morning.

"They call us the TikTok generation, a generation of idiots, and when we rise up, they won't even let us speak," a student protester said Monday, dressed in black in line with a call on social media to mourn those killed.

"Mr Andry Rajoelina, when you led protests, you were allowed to, it was fine. But when we young people rise to fight for our country, you try to silence us," she said.

A heavy police presence was deployed in and around the city centre Tuesday.

Minimal activity resumed in the outskirts, with streets filled with schoolchildren and people pulling carts, though traffic remained light.

Protesters have demanded that Rajoelina, who first came to power following a coup sparked by an uprising, resigns.