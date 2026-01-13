Judge rejects lawyer's disputed bid to join ex-Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s defence team

NEW YORK: A federal judge on Monday (Jan 12) nixed a former high-ranking Justice Department official’s attempt to join the team defending ex-Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s defence team, ruling that lawyer Bruce Fein had “no legal basis" to do so.

Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein had initially approved Fein’s application to join Maduro’s drug trafficking case but reversed course after the deposed leader’s actual lawyer, Barry Pollack, objected to his involvement.

Fein, an associate deputy attorney general during Ronald Reagan’s presidency, claimed in court papers that “individuals credibly situated” within Maduro’s inner circle or family had sought out his assistance. Fein claimed that Maduro “had expressed a desire” for his “assistance in this matter.”

But Hellerstein said in a written order that only Maduro has the authority to retain Fein as his lawyer, not unidentified individuals. He rejected Fein's request for the judge to summon Maduro to court to ask him if he would like Fein added to the defence team.

“If Maduro wishes to retain Fein, he has the ability to do so," Hellerstein wrote. "Fein cannot appoint himself to represent Maduro."

Messages seeking comment were left Monday for Fein and Pollack.