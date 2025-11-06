Man arrested after groping Mexican president

MEXICO CITY: Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum called Wednesday (Nov 5) for making sexual harassment a criminal offence nationwide after a man groped and tried to kiss her as she walked down the street.

The incident occurred Tuesday as Sheinbaum walked to an event near the presidential palace, shaking hands and taking pictures with people along the way, videos on social media showed.

The man approached Sheinbaum from behind, put his arm around her shoulder, and with the other hand touched her hip and chest, while attempting to kiss her neck.

A member of the presidential security detail pulled away the man, who appeared to be intoxicated.

Sheinbaum, Mexico's first female president, explained Wednesday that she decided to file a complaint to police when she realised the man continued to harass other women.

Authorities later reported that the man had been arrested.

"My view is, if I don't file a complaint, what will happen to other Mexican women? If they do this to the president, what will happen to all women in our country?" Sheinbaum said at her morning press conference.

The government will review whether this behaviour "is a criminal offence in all states, because it should be a criminal offence and we are going to launch a campaign," she added, acknowledging that she suffered similar harassment in her youth.