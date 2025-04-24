'Massive' Russian missile attack kills nine in Kyiv

KYIV: A "massive" Russian missile attack on Kyiv on Thursday (Apr 24) killed at least nine and wounded dozens in one of the deadliest strikes on the Ukrainian capital since Moscow launched its invasion more than three years ago.

Ukraine has been battered by Russian aerial attacks throughout the war, but deadly strikes on Kyiv, which is better protected by air defences than other cities, are less common.

The attacks throw yet more doubt on already fraught US efforts to push Russia and Ukraine to agree to a ceasefire, hours after US President Donald Trump lashed out at Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy for refusing to accept Moscow's occupation of the Crimean peninsula as a condition for peace.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is yet to respond to Zelenskyy's offer to completely halt air attacks on civilian targets, and last month rejected a US-Ukrainian call for a full and unconditional ceasefire.

"Putin demonstrates through his actions, not words, that he does not respect any peace efforts and only wants to continue the war," Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said on social media, also slamming Moscow's "maximalist demands for Ukraine to withdraw" from more of its territory as a condition of peace.

"Putin shows only a desire to kill," Andriy Yermak, a top aide to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, added.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said Russia had "terrorised Ukrainian cities throughout the night".

"Cruise and ballistic missiles, drones, air bombs. Russia is cruelly and cynically firing missiles at Ukrainian cities, killing people while the world is making efforts to establish peace," he said in a post on social media.