Ex-Google chief Matt Brittin made new BBC director-general

LONDON: The BBC named a former Google executive with no television or journalism experience as its next director-general on Wednesday (Mar 25).

The long-expected appointment of Matt Brittin to the high-profile role comes as the under-fire British broadcaster faces drastic shifts in the media landscape and a US$10 billion lawsuit brought by US President Donald Trump.

Brittin, 57, said he was honoured to be appointed at a "moment of real risk, yet also real opportunity".

"Now, more than ever, we need a thriving BBC that works for everyone in a complex, uncertain and fast-changing world," he added.

The British-born executive was president for over a decade of Google's Europe, Middle East and Africa division, which earns around a third of its revenue. He had previously worked as a consultant for McKinsey.

Samir Shah, chairman of the BBC board, said Brittin "brings to the BBC deep experience of leading a high-profile and highly complex organisation through transformation".

He "is an outstanding leader and has the skills needed to navigate the organisation through the many changes taking place in the media market", Shah added.

Brittin's name has been circulating in the UK media for weeks, after the current director-general, Tim Davie, resigned in November over the editing of a documentary about Trump.

The Times wrote that appointing a tech executive with no broadcasting experience "has raised some eyebrows".

"While his experience in the world of big tech could be an advantage, Mr Brittin will have to quickly demonstrate a commitment to public service broadcasting," opposition lawmaker Caroline Dinenage told the daily.

A columnist at the right-wing Daily Telegraph wrote that Brittin was "just what the BBC doesn't need: a new Lefty boss".

Davie, who has held the BBC post since 2020, will step down on Apr 2, and Brittin will take on the challenging role on May 18.

The BBC had described it as one of "the most important, high-profile public posts in the UK".

Brittin stepped down from Google last year after 18 years saying he wanted a break.

"DR WHO" FAN

Last year, he became a fellow of the Royal Television Society, which hands out prestigious awards.

In his acceptance speech, he admitted to "imposter syndrome".

He voiced admiration for the British television industry, which he had "been trying to get into for a very long time", saying his favourite shows included cult BBC sci-fi series "Doctor Who".

Brittin updated his LinkedIn profile on Wednesday after the appointment was announced, saying "Got a job" and "Gap year: completed".