Melania Trump denies any links to Epstein abuse

WASHINGTON: US First Lady Melania Trump on Thursday (Apr 9) made a surprise statement denying unspecified allegations about her and Jeffrey Epstein, a scandal that her husband US President Donald Trump has long downplayed.



The 55-year-old former model's on-camera remarks at the White House came out of the blue, with no explanation for why she would bring up the late sex offender Epstein now.



"The lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today," she said. "The individuals lying about me are devoid of ethical standards, humility and respect."



The Slovenian-born first lady gave a categorical denial of any ties to Epstein, with whom her and her husband had previously been photographed on the New York social scene.



She said "fake images and statements about Epstein and me" had been circulating on social media "for years now. Be cautious about what you believe: these images and stories are completely false."



The statement will serve to reignite the Epstein scandal just as media attention starts to turn away from Trump's war in Iran.



Epstein died in federal custody in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges involving minors, but the scandal has repeatedly overshadowed Trump's second presidency.