Melania Trump presides at UN Security Council meeting on children in conflict as US attacks Iran

WASHINGTON: US first lady Melania Trump presided over a UN Security Council meeting on Monday (Mar 2) focusing on children in conflict, one of her signature issues, and acknowledged she was doing so at “challenging times” as the United States has joined Israel in attacking Iran.

“The US stands with all of the children throughout the world," she said, making clear she was speaking generally and not about the new war in the Middle East. "I hope soon peace will be yours.”

Hanging over Monday's meeting was what Iranian state media says was an airstrike that hit a girls' school in southern Iran, killing at least 165 people and wounding dozens more. The Israeli military said it was not aware of strikes in the area. The US military said it was looking into the reports.

Shortly before Monday's session began, Iran's ambassador to the UN, Amir Saeid Iravani, said it was “deeply shameful and hypocritical” for the US to convene a meeting on protecting children during conflict while launching airstrikes on Iranian cities.

“For the United States, ‘protecting children’ and ‘maintaining international peace and security’ clearly mean something very different from what the UN Charter provides," he told reporters.

Melania Trump was the first spouse of a world leader to take the president’s seat at the United Nations’ most powerful body, which is charged with ensuring global peace and security, according to the UN.

The wife of US President Donald Trump was given the opportunity as the United States takes over the council presidency for the month of March. In the past, presidents, prime ministers and foreign ministers have often wielded the gavel.