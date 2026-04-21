Gunman kills Canadian woman, wounds four at Mexico’s Teotihuacan pyramids

President Claudia Sheinbaum said in a post on social media she was in contact with the Canadian Embassy. The Canadian Foreign Ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

"What happened today in Teotihuacan pains us deeply. I express my deepest sympathy to those affected and their families," Sheinbaum posted on X.

Mexico is preparing to co‑host the 2026 FIFA World Cup alongside the United States and Canada, an event expected to draw millions of visitors from abroad with scrutiny focused on security at major tourist and cultural sites.

The pre-Hispanic city of Teotihuacan was one of the most important cultural centres in Mesoamerica, and today remains one of Mexico's most popular tourist sites, receiving 1.8 million visitors last year.