Microsoft 'deeply sorry' as outage triggers global chaos

The Australian Computer Society (ACS) called for a national review of sovereign IT risk, with CEO Prins Ralston saying that small businesses may not have a workaround when Outlook fails.



"We need to know the systems that keep this country running won't simply fall over without notice," Ralston said, according to ACS publication Information Age.



On Thursday, Microsoft attributed the disruption to "elevated load" on its infrastructure.



In an updated statement on Friday, it said the "incident was introduced by an issue during an earlier network capacity upgrade that surfaced following a recent network change."



"We have addressed the underlying issue and continue to restore service to remaining customers and regions."



Reports of problems on Downdetector had begun to decline by 0900 GMT.



Microsoft initially said it was investigating outage reports "in the Americas," but later confirmed that the issue apparently affected "Microsoft 365 service connectivity for users in any region."



Microsoft 365 is the company's cloud-based subscription service that includes popular applications such as Outlook and Teams.