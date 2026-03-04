Missile launched from Iran towards Türkiye destroyed: Ankara

ISTANBUL: A missile launched from Iran, heading towards Turkish airspace through Iraq and Syria, has been destroyed by NATO air defence systems, Turkish officials said on Wednesday (Mar 4).

"A ballistic munition launched from Iran, which was detected passing through Iraqi and Syrian airspace and heading towards Turkish airspace, was engaged in a timely manner by NATO air and missile defence assets stationed in the eastern Mediterranean and rendered inactive," the defence ministry said in a statement.

"The munitions fragment that fell in the Dortyol district of Hatay province was identified as belonging to the air defence munitions that intercepted the threat after it was destroyed in the air," the ministry said, adding there were no casualties.