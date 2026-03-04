Kuwait says girl, 11, killed as Iran targets Gulf

KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait's health ministry said on Wednesday (Mar 4) that an 11-year-old girl was killed after being hit by falling shrapnel following waves of Iranian attacks across the Gulf.

The Gulf has borne the brunt of much of Tehran's response since the US and Israel launched a massive air campaign against Iran over the weekend with at least 13 people killed in the region in the fallout.

Among them are four US soldiers have also been killed in Kuwait and the US embassy there was targeted by drones, while its energy infrastructure has also been hit in recent days.

"Resuscitation was performed in the ambulance while the girl was being transported to the hospital, and attempts continued for nearly half an hour upon arrival at Al-Amiri Hospital. However, she passed away due to her injuries," said the ministry in a statement posted on X.

Later on Wednesday, Kuwait's military said it detected incoming projectiles and was working to intercept the missiles and drones in their airspace.

The war continued to rattle the Gulf elsewhere with stocks dropping sharply in the United Arab Emirates on the Dubai and Abu Dhabi exchanges after a two-day trading suspension.

In Saudi Arabia, the defence ministry said two cruise missiles were intercepted over an area south of the capital Riyadh, which is also home to the sprawling Prince Sultan air base, and several drones were destroyed after entering its airspace.

Qatar authorities also announced they had dismantled two spy cells linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guards, its official press agency reported.

"Close surveillance made it possible to arrest 10 suspects: seven were tasked with spying and gathering information about vital and military infrastructure in the country, and three were meant to carry out sabotage operations," the agency said.

Iranian missiles and drones have slammed Gulf states' cities and infrastructure, upending relations with Tehran and placing the neighbours on a potential course for greater military confrontation.