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Monaco blast suspect is a Ukrainian woman who fled to Germany
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Monaco blast suspect is a Ukrainian woman who fled to Germany

Monaco blast suspect is a Ukrainian woman who fled to Germany

Police officers and incendiary and explosion experts work at the site of an explosion that occurred on Monday, in the residential building, in Monaco, Jun 30, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Alexandre Dimou)

03 Jul 2026 06:48PM
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PARIS: A Ukrainian woman is the main suspect in a bomb attack that targeted a wealthy businessman in Monaco, officials said on Friday (Jul 3), adding that the suspect had fled to Germany and had likely not acted alone.

Ukrainian-born Vadym Yermolaiev, his partner and son were wounded in the attack on Monday, other sources said earlier this week.

Anastasiia Berezovska, 39, was named as the chief suspect in an Interpol Red Notice, which said she was Ukrainian, spoke German and was being sought by Monaco for attempted murder, placing an explosive device in a public place with criminal intent and criminal conspiracy.

The principality, known for its casino and the luxury lifestyle of its wealthy inhabitants, is located on the Mediterranean coast, surrounded by France.

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A Red Notice is a request for law enforcement to locate and provisionally arrest a suspect, no matter where they are found.

Police officers stand guard after an explosion was reported on Boulevard d'Italie, in Monaco, Jun 30, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Manon Cruz)

The attacker left a parcel in front of a building in Monaco and set off the bomb with a remote control when the three victims arrived there, Monaco deputy prosecutor Morgan Raymond told reporters.

The suspect then left on foot to nearby France and fled with a car that had been rented in Germany, driving back to Germany via several European countries, including Italy.

Officials had said earlier this week that the suspect, whom they described at the time as male, was seen on CCTV wearing a dark bucket hat and top.

The sophistication of the attack has led investigators to consider it likely that the suspect did not act alone, Raymond said. Two people were arrested in Monaco earlier this week but have been released, he added.

The suspect was later spotted in Frankfurt, a judicial source in Monaco said.

Source: Reuters/fh

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